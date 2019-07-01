45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares surged 47.6% to $3.01 after the company announced it has won two wind contract awards in Texas valued at $150 million.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) climbed 24.4% to $5.91 after the company reported a deal to form new public co., Mediaco Holding, with Standard General.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) climbed 17.2% to $4.8957 after President Trump said he would ease the ban on US companies selling to Hauwei.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) jumped 15.8% to $0.2745 after the company reported a summary of the FDA feedback it received regarding its ATI-1123 product.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares gained 15.2% to $5.47 after the company announced it plans to sell its transformer business to Mill Point Capital for $65.5 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 15.2% to $4.7900 as oil prices rally after the US and China agreed to restart trade negotiations. Additionally, OPEC said it would extend output cuts into 2020, which is longer than previously expected.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) gained 13.2% to $3.34.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) climbed 12.6% to $6.27.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) jumped 11.3% to $4.5850.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) surged 10.9% to $2.44.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) gained 10.8% to $5.09.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) jumped 10.4% to $3.73.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares gained 9.9% to $19.34.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) surged 9.7% to $0.4003 after the company announced a strategic joint cross-licensing agreement with SeaStar Medical.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) jumped 9.5% to $10.37.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) gained 8.8% to $7.06 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) rose 8.7% to $108.74 after the company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) and GIC for $112 per share in cash.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 7.3% to $21.48 on no company-specific news. The stock likely experiencing continued volatility following its June 28th IPO.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 6.8% to $14.84 after declining 5.12% on Friday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) climbed 6.7% to $132.30 after President Trump and Chinese President Xi agreed to halt new tariffs between the US and China.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares rose 6.2% to $82.09.
- IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) gained 5.7% to $40.99 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated a Buy rating on the stock and announced a $47 price target.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) rose 4.8% to $5.70 after reporting 'positive' final results of CERC-301 in the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) gained 4.2% to $1.7596 after the company said its plan of compliance was accepted by the NYSE.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 3.3% to $2.6950 after the company issued strong Q2 sales forecast.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 3.2% to $49.06. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) shares dipped 22.4% to $27.00.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) dropped 20.6% to $21.91.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares tumbled 19.2% to $2.57 after the company priced its registered offering of 224,215 shares at $2.23 per share.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dropped 16% to $3.43 after the company announced a $20 million registered direct offering.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) dipped 15.3% to $10.40.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 13.5% to $11.58 after reporting a $600 million restructuring plan.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dropped 12.4% to $42.33 despite no company-specific news. The stock is likely experiencing continued volatility following its June 27 IPO.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares fell 11.8% to $25.50 despite no company-specific news. The stock is likely experiencing continued volatility following its June 28th IPO.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) dropped 11.7% to $26.22.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares tumbled 10.9% to $2.7978.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) dropped 10% to $5.98.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares declined 10% to $11.88.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares fell 8.6% to $2.0109.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) dropped 8.4% to $7.97.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 6.7% to $3.06 after the company reported a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective July 5, 2019.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dropped 6.1% to $11.55 after Suntrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, and lowered the price target from $15 to $11 per share.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 5.6% to $16.82.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 4.4% to $2.17 after President Trump said he would ease the ban on U.S. companies selling to Huawei. With trade tension eased by the G20 summit, safe-haven assets are in less demand.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 4.4% to $4.54.
