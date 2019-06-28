Famous Dave's (NASDAQ: DAVE) has partnered with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) to launch a test of plant-based protein menu in mid-August. The test launch will be rolled out in five different locations including four throughout Colorado and one in Minneapolis.

Beyond Meat has managed to scientifically replicate ground beef from plant protein. The California-based company went public on May 2 and shares have skyrocketed more than 500%.

"We've been busy in the test kitchen experimenting with plant-based meat options, working to find solutions in line with the quality our Famous Dave's guests have come to expect and we are extremely happy with the quality of Beyond Meat," said Sylvia Matzke-Hill, culinary director at Famous Dave’s.

Famous Dave's traded higher by 5.5% at $4.40 at time of publication. Beyond Meat shares traded up 1.3% at $165.25.

Photo credit: Dwight Burdette, Wikimedia