Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Shake Shack CEO Talks Beyond Meat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Shake Shack CEO Talks Beyond Meat

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) will not be adding Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) plant-based burgers to its menu, according to a Friday CNBC Squawk Box report.

“We have no intention of doing it today,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti told CNBC.

“We want to watch and see how this plays out." 

Beyond Meat shares were trading down 3.47% at $159.45 at the time of publication, while Shake Shack shares were down 0.55% at $66.95. 

Related Links:

Why A Beyond Meat Short Squeeze May Be 'Just Around The Corner'

5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2019

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack. 

Posted-In: CNBCRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHAK + BYND)

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 20, 2019
Beyond Meat Expands Partnership With Del Taco, But Won't Be Coming To Taco Bell
Why A Beyond Meat Short Squeeze May Be 'Just Around The Corner'
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 19, 2019
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CNBC: Retail Pharmacies More Worried About Amazon Than They Admit