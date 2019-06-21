Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) will not be adding Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) plant-based burgers to its menu, according to a Friday CNBC Squawk Box report.

“We have no intention of doing it today,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti told CNBC.

“We want to watch and see how this plays out."

Beyond Meat shares were trading down 3.47% at $159.45 at the time of publication, while Shake Shack shares were down 0.55% at $66.95.

Related Links:

Why A Beyond Meat Short Squeeze May Be 'Just Around The Corner'

5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2019

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack.