England Logistics Partners With Trucker Tools To Drive Out Inefficiencies

England Logistics has partnered with Trucker Tools to streamline operations and provide real-time visibility to customers, allowing the company to eliminate many broker inefficiencies.

The Utah-based brokerage firm is a subsidiary of C.R. England. The company offers full truckload services, intermodal, dry and cold chain less-than-truckload, parcel, global logistics and complete supply chain management.

"I'm excited to welcome England Logistics to the Trucker Tools family," said Prasad Gollapalli, Trucker Tools founder and CEO. "We are honored to have won their trust and support, and we look forward to helping them drive efficiencies into brokerage operations, build strong carrier relationships and increase shipment tracking compliance, quality and timeliness with their carriers."

England will be utilizing Trucker Tools' Smart Capacity Freight Matching and Smart Capacity Automated Load Tracking, among other tools. When it came time to choose a technology partner, England chose Trucker Tools because of its ability to cater to brokers and carriers alike.

"Trucker Tools offers a great value add product for both brokers and carriers. They are very open and receptive to feedback regarding ways to enhance their tools," England Vice President of Brokerage Services Shaun Beardall said. "They have brought brokers and carriers together in ways that no other platform has that we've experienced."

One way Trucker Tools aims to provide value to carriers is through its driver-centric mobile application. While the app facilitates load matching and tracking, it also provides drivers with information about things like truck stops and parking.

"A tool like this can't survive without a strong support from the carrier network. What makes their driver app even more widely adopted is all the additional value add features for the drivers themselves," Beardall said. "This is a very driver-friendly platform that accommodates most of the needs of smaller carriers on the road. It also enables us as brokers to get regular status updates on our loads."

Since introducing Trucker Tools, England has gained reliable visibility into its loads and been able to drive efficiencies like constant calls to drivers out of its workflow.

"The track and trace elements have definitely helped us streamline our operations enabling us to get feeds that include updates on loads rather than having to call out to the drivers," Beardall said. "The additional visibility Smart Capacity provides has proven to be beneficial as it is another resource for our team to utilize to source additional capacity."

England is one of several companies to team up with Trucker Tools in an effort to become more efficient over the past few months.

