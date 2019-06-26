Aclaris, KB Homes, Pier 1 Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares are up 4% after reporting positive results on the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase 2 clinical study of VP-102.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares are up 11% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 88 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $671 million, beating estimates by $13.77 million. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares are up 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 51 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.02 billion, beating estimates by $83.65 million.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares are up 4.4% after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.15), up from $(0.40) year-over-year. Sales came in at $12.08 million, down from $12.264 million year-over-year.
Losers
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares are down 37% after reporting Phase 2 Trial results for its ATI-502 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
- Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 17% after reporting a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $64.2 million. Sales came in at $314.324 million, missing estimates by $16 million. Comps were down 13.5% year-over-year.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are down 10% after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.14), missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $5.37 billion, missing estimates by $10 million.
- Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares are down 9% after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) shares are down 7% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 88 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $759.583 million, missing estimates by $18.417 million.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.