Report: Tesla Production VP Leaves Company
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 1:14pm   Comments
Electrek reported Wednesday that Peter Hocholdinger, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s head of production at Fremont factory, is no longer working for the automaker.

Hochholdinger was hired by Tesla in 2016. He previously worked as Audi’s senior director of production behind the manufacturing programs of the A4, A5 and Q5 vehicles.

Hochholdinger joined Tesla as VP of vehicle production and was responsible for continuing to “increase and improve Model S and X production.”

The exec was the second in command of production at the Fremont facility and oversaw manufacturing of several Tesla models, according to Reuters

It's the latest high-profile departure from Tesla. 

On June 13. reports emerged that Zeljko Popvic, the lead engineer for the Tesla Autopilot perception team, had left the company. 

Tesla shares were up 0.32% at $220.46 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: auto automotive Electrek electric vehicles EVs ReutersNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

