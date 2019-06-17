Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez's 'Starvation Wages' Comment 'Just Wrong'
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has responded to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, after she said the company pays its warehouse workers "starvation wages."
.@AOC is just wrong. Amazon is a leader on pay at $15 min wage + full benefits from day one. We also lobby to raise federal min wage. https://t.co/crWp5fPEzS
— Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 17, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez was one of the most outspoken public critics of Amazon’s plan to move its second headquarters to Long Island City, in the borough of Queens, before Amazon pulled out, according to CNBC.
Amazon shares were up 0.88% at $1,886.03 at the close Monday.
