A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 21, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2019 11:30am
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares were down 2.3% to $37.74. Shares opened for trade at $38.50, well above its $26 reference point.
  2. Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares were down 17% to $6.13. The stock rose more than 100% on Thursday after the FDA approved its dermatitis study.
  3. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were up 20% to $5.13 after the FDA concurred with the company’s proposed plan for further preclinical studies to support the development of CRV431 in NASH.
  4. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares were down 7% to $40.59 after the company reported Q4 results.
  5. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 6.5% to $154.
  6. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares were up 42% to $8.24. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $18 price target. The company also announced a manufacturing partnership with a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).
  7. Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) shares were down 13.6% to $31.50.
  8. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares were down 8% to $4.85. Shares rose more than 220% on Wednesday after the company reported FDA approval of its treatment for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  9. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares were down 3.4% to $1.99. Shares rose 15% on Thursday after the company received a U.S. patent for its Power Take-Off System for use with wave energy conversion buoys.
  10. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares were up 1.1% to $3.65.

