FDA Approves Edesa's Dermatitis Study, Shares Up More Than 100%
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 10:51am   Comments
Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA), shares were trading higher Thursday after the company received Food and Drug Administration approval to proceed with its U.S. study of EB01 as a potential treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Edesa, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, said the FDA sent a "safe to proceed" letter that allows the company to proceed with its clinical investigation of EB01, a novel sPLA2 inhibitor Edesa is developing as a potential treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

"The company is committed to rapidly advancing our clinical plans and remains on track to initiate our clinical study for EB01," Edesa CEO Dr. Par Nijhawan said in a statement. 

The company also plans to selectively target additional indications within the areas of dermatology and gastroenterology, the CEO said. 

Edesa shares were rallying by 119.15% at $9.27 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Posted-In: Biotech News FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

