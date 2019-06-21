5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 0.1% to $83.05 in after-hours trading.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Korn Ferry shares dropped 7.7% to $44.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) reported a 37.5 million share offering by selling shareholders. Invitation Homes shares declined 1.2% to $27.35 in the after-hours trading session.

