Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Aclaris Announces Positive Results From Alopecia Treatment Trial
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) announced positive six-month results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of ATI-502 for patients with androgenetic alopecia. The trial evaluated ATI-502 in women and men with androgenetic alopecia, which is a common form of hair loss.

The subjects were aged 18-50 years and applied ATI-502 to their scalp twice daily for 26 weeks. Twenty-three subjects completed 6 months of treatment; One subject dropped out. The results showed investigators rated 73% of subject as experiencing increased hair growth and 82% of subjects (18/22) rated themselves as experiencing increased hair growth.

ATI-502 was well-tolerated and there were no treatment-related serious adverse events. There was one unrelated serious adverse event of breast cancer reported.

"There has been no novel drug approved for the treatment of AGA for decades. These data are encouraging and suggest ATI-502 may be a potential treatment for patients with AGA – especially women," said Dr. Janet Roberts of Northwest Dermatology Institute, Portland, Oregon.

Aclaris Therapeutics shares were trading up 8.7% at $5.08 in Monday's pre-market session.

Related Link:

Pfizer To Buy Array Pharma For $48/Share

Posted-In: News Health Care General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRS)

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Pulls Plug On Amyloidosis Drug Trial, Chiasma Preps For Drug Launch With New CEO Appointment, Orchard Prices Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Daiichi's Positive Breast Cancer Trial, Supernus Slumps, Axovant Reverse Split
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Classic High Dividend ETF Still Looks Strong