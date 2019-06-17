Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) announced positive six-month results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of ATI-502 for patients with androgenetic alopecia. The trial evaluated ATI-502 in women and men with androgenetic alopecia, which is a common form of hair loss.

The subjects were aged 18-50 years and applied ATI-502 to their scalp twice daily for 26 weeks. Twenty-three subjects completed 6 months of treatment; One subject dropped out. The results showed investigators rated 73% of subject as experiencing increased hair growth and 82% of subjects (18/22) rated themselves as experiencing increased hair growth.

ATI-502 was well-tolerated and there were no treatment-related serious adverse events. There was one unrelated serious adverse event of breast cancer reported.

"There has been no novel drug approved for the treatment of AGA for decades. These data are encouraging and suggest ATI-502 may be a potential treatment for patients with AGA – especially women," said Dr. Janet Roberts of Northwest Dermatology Institute, Portland, Oregon.

Aclaris Therapeutics shares were trading up 8.7% at $5.08 in Monday's pre-market session.

Related Link:

Pfizer To Buy Array Pharma For $48/Share