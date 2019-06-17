uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares are trading higher by 6% in Monday's pre-market session following a Bloomberg report the company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale.

uniQure is a gene therapy company exploring options amid interest from other pharmaceutical companies looking to expand in gene therapy.

The stock traded around $76.80 per share at time of publication after closing Friday at $72.55. The stock's 52-week higher is $78.02 and its 52-week low is $21.89.

