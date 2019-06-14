Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) is exploring a sale of its space robotics business that could fetch more than $1 billion and allow it to pay some of its debt, according to Reuters.

The sale of the business — MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates — would address concerns about Maxar's $3.2-billion in debt.

Maxar specializes in satellites for Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics, Reuters said. It has a market capitalization of about $500 million.

Maxar shares were up 7.79% at $6.64 at the time of publication late in Friday's session.

Related Links:

'Mars Acquired The Moon In A Stock Swap': The Best Responses To Trump's Planetary Mix-Up

Intelsat Cancels Out Of Upcoming Conferences