Iconix Shares Up 27% As Amazon URL Circulates
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2019 1:47pm   Comments
Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares spiked higher Wednesday as traders circulated news the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) store URL for company’s products.

The stock was trading higher by 14.74 percent to 78 cents at the time of publication Wednesday. Amazon shares were down by 0.3 percent at $1,858.02. 

Iconix is an American brand management company that licenses brands to retailers.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

