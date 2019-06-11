Market Overview

Investors Back GrubHub As Amazon Shuts Down Restaurants Business
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2019 11:11am   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is to shut down its Amazon Restaurants business in the U.S, according to Geekwire.

“As of June 24th, we will discontinue the Amazon Restaurants business in the US,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to  GeekWire.

In November, Amazon Restaurants shut down its London business, according to TechCrunch. 

Shares of the online and mobile food ordering and delivery business GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) spiked Tuesday as the news of Amazon's move hit the Street. 

GrubHub shares were rallying by 7.11 percent to $69.33 at the time of publication Tuesday, while Amazon shares were up 0.59 percent at $1,871.56. 

KeyBanc Cuts GrubHub Estimates, Says Food Delivery Service Losing Share Of Diner Spending

Whitney Tilson: 'I Think We Are In An IPO Bubble'

Photo courtesy of GrubHub. 

