A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 12
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were down 17% to $8.36. Shares rose 36% on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary, Napo Therapeutics, will receive preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop lechlemer, a drug for cholera indication.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 8.5% to $136.90. Bernstein downgraded the stock to Market Perform with a $123 price target.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares were down 4.6% to $1.09 after the company announced a public offering of ~3.616 million shares at $1.07 per share.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares were down 20% to $1.77 after the stock rose over 800% earlier this week.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares were up 4.5% to $3.04. The company was selected by seven new eCommerce brands to power their customer search after it acquired the Celebros Search product.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were down 2.6% to $211.38 after the company held its annual shareholder meeting Tuesday evening.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were down 13.6% to $8.21 after the company filed for an offering of 2.9 million Class A units at a price of $7 per unit.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares were volatile after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were down 13% to 12 cents after the stock rose almost 150% on Tuesday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares were down 8.8% to $2.64. On Tuesday, the stock dropped more than 25% after the company announced positive results from the ORCA-1 dose-selection trial of cytisinicline for smoking cessation.
