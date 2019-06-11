Market Overview

The Companies Set To Join The Russell Index July 1
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
The Companies Set To Join The Russell Index July 1

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) is set to join the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes July 1.

The Russell 3000 Index is a capitalization-weighted stock market index maintained by FTSE Russell that seeks to benchmark the entire U.S stock market.

The following companies are joining the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes on the first of the month: 

  • Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) is set to join the Russell Microcap Index effective July 1.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index effective July 1.
  • Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ: MFIN) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index effective July 1.
  • Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index July 1.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) is to join the Russell 3000 Index on July 1.

