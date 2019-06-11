The Companies Set To Join The Russell Index July 1

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) is set to join the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes July 1.

The Russell 3000 Index is a capitalization-weighted stock market index maintained by FTSE Russell that seeks to benchmark the entire U.S stock market.

The following companies are joining the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes on the first of the month:

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) is set to join the Russell Microcap Index effective July 1.

