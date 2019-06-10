30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares jumped 419.5 percent to $22.60 after the company announced study results showing a single course of PRV-031 delayed type 1 diabetes onset in high-risk individuals by at least two years.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) jumped 406.3 percent to $1.61 following news of luanch of Avenova Direct on Amazon.com.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 44.8 percent to $2.94. Vuzix and NNTC announced fully autonomous AI-Powered face recognition system integrated on smart glasses.

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) shares climbed 34.5 percent to $168.43 after Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) announced plans to buy the company for about $15.7 billion.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 24.3 percent to $172.38.

Revolve Group, LLC (NYSE: RVLV) rose 22.2 percent to $41.55 after climbing 88.89 percent on Friday.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYN) gained 16.9 percent to $3.60.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 16.5 percent to $2.68.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 16.4 percent to $42.63.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 13.4 percent to $4.15. Berkeley Lights, Inc. and Amyris disclosed collaboration to speed testing of microbial strains.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 12.7 percent to $4.7796.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 12.7 percent to $3.99.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.8 percent to $43.39 following news a lock-up period for sale of 75 million company shares by Privateer will be extended.

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) climbed 10.6 percent to $54.05.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 9.4 percent to $1.2575 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hohhot government in China; FF, The9 China JV, will receive resources and financial support from the Hohhot government.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) lcimbed 6 percent to $58.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) rose 5.8 percent to $51.77 following Reuters report Apollo is in the lead to purchase the company.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 5 percent to $4.649 after the company announced it's buying Covey Park Energy for $2.2 billion in cash and stock.

Losers

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) dipped 54.5 percent to $0.5963 following news the company initiated a court-supervised process to facilitate asset sales via Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 19.2 percent to $5.52 after the company announced a direct offering of 833,000 shares at $6.60 per share for $5 million in gross proceeds.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dropped 14.8 percent to $6.80.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 11.3 percent to $5.43 after the company announced updates on its licensure for ResVax. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has recommend the company conduct an additional Phase 3 trial.

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) fell 9.5 percent to $25.23.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) fell 9.1 percent to $99.40 after the company received a request for additional information from the FTC in connection with the FTC's review of Roche's pending acquisition of Spark.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) fell 8.9 percent to $4.4650 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.35).

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) tumbled 8.5 percent to $2.05 after the company reported that CEO Frank Amato will step down.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dropped 8.1 percent to $11.82.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 7.8 percent to $1.9450 after the company reported results for its first quarter.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dropped 6.8 percent to $2.1615.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 5.7 percent to $67.59 after reporting results from two studies of The T:Slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology