AMD Shares Rise After Inking New Strategic Partnership With Samsung
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 9:48am   Comments
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rallied after announcing a strategic partnership in which Samsung will license AMD graphics IP.

AMD will license custom graphics IP-based on the RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use in mobile devices, including smartphones and other products that complement AMD product offerings. In turn, Samsung will pay AMD license fees and royalties.

“Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su. “This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem."

AMD's stock traded higher by 6.5 percent at $29.21 per share Monday morning.

Posted-In: Samsung Samsung ElectronicsNews Contracts Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

