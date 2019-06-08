Preakness winner War of Will (2/1) and Tacitus (9/5) are the favorites for the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday, the final leg of the Triple Crown. Declared Kentucky Derby winner Country House and Maximum Security, who was disqualified as winner of the Derby for interference, will not be in the field of 10 horses.

Post time is 6:48 PM ET, with coverage on Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC beginning at 4 PM ET. Temperatures in the upper 70's and sunny skies are expected at the start of the mile and a half race.