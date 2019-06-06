Good day,

Sister companies Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks announced new factory-backed warranty programs for pre-owned trucks on Wednesday.

The Mack Certified Used Truck program eliminates the need to use third parties when seeking a warranty for a pre-owned Mack. The Volvo Certified program's factory-backed Volvo Certified Warranty will do the same for a used Volvo.

The programs offer up to 24 months and 250,000 miles of parts and labor coverage on designated components. The plans are comparable to the Mack Engine 2 Protection Plan and the Volvo Engine 2 Protection Plan for new trucks from the respective companies.

"Mack Certified Used trucks are inspected, reconditioned and ready to go to work," said Mike Furst, Mack Trucks director, leasing and service contracts. "And with the addition of a factory-backed Mack Certified Warranty, customers can rest easy knowing we've got their backs should an issue arise."

The Mack Certified Warranty lets customers simply visit any of Mack's 440 service points across the U.S. and Canada and follows the same warranty claim process as they would with new Mack models. All warranty repairs are performed by an authorized Mack dealer.

All Mack Certified Used trucks are four model years or newer with fewer than 450,000 miles. Each truck also undergoes a 150-point inspection and reconditioning process and is U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)-safety compliant.

Volvo's used trucks meet the same criteria.

"Our new-truck customers have come to expect unmatched value and reliability from Volvo Trucks, and we're thrilled to now offer similar services to our certified pre-owned customers," said Brent Rottweiler, vice president, Volvo Trucks Remarketing Operations. "This new program benefits our customers and dealers by consolidating the claims process, making it easier and faster for everyone involved."

Volvo's nationwide service network is more than 400 dealers.

Did you know?

The number of ships over 100 gross tons lost at sea fell 53 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. Only 46 vessels were lost last year, according to global insurer Allianz.

Quotable:

"June is a big month in the second quarter historically … and if we don't see [volume growth] here in the month of June you really have to question what we are going to see in July and August."

-Mark Rourke, Schneider National CEO, speaking at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday

In other news:

Montreal proposes drop-off point to eliminate truck traffic

Montreal officials are proposing a drop-off point in the city where trucks to drop off packages for delivery by smaller vehicles. (CBC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation triples profit

Buoyed by freight rate recovery, Tsakos Energy Navigation tripled its profit in the first quarter. (TradeLens)

Baltic Index hits five-month high

The Baltic Dry Index has risen to a five-month high in part due to iron ore activity. (Montel)

Siemens part of group enabling digital monitoring of trains

Siemens and Schaeffler have joined forces to develop a digital monitoring tool for trains. (Railway Technology)

Amsterdam, Atlanta sign MOU

The airports of Amsterdam and Atlanta have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote air cargo trade. (FreightWeek)

Final Thoughts

Two interesting developments have occurred in the last-mile delivery business recently. PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has joined a program in Seattle, the Urban Freight Lab, that is looking at putting common delivery lockers at transit stops in Seattle to facilitate reduced delivery times. Other members of the Lab include Boeing's innovation arm, HorizonX, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR). In Montreal, the city is looking at creating a centralized drop-off location for packages that would then be distributed within city limits using smaller vehicles, including bike couriers. Last-mile continues to a hotbed of innovation.

