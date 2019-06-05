Market Overview

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2019 12:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares climbed 193.3 percent to $9.74 following news the FDA issued clearance for the company's ReStore Exo-Suit. ReWalk Robotics announced exercise of warrants resulting in cash proceeds of $10.8 million through agreement for investors to purchase shares at $7.50 per share.
  • Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 69.3 percent to $0.51.
  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) gained 16.6 percent to $0.2560 after the company regained compliance with all NYSE American continued listing standards.
  • Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE: ANFI) gained 13.2 percent to $1.20 after the company announced a new $6 million contract to supply rice to a customer in the EMEA region.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) surged 10.1 percent to $4.03.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 9.9 percent to $41.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) jumped 9.9 percent to $3.10.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) rose 8.2 percent to $12.05 after reporting strong Q1 sales.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 7.7 percent to $6.60 after the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock. Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $8 to $10.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) surged 7.7 percent to $2.38 after the company signed an exclusive distribution agreement with MaxHealth for the sale of its EZ Detect product in China.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) gained 7.5 percent to $3.3650.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 7.3 percent to $15.47. Bank of America upgraded Cronos Group from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $20.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) gained 7.2 percent to $9.65.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) surged 5.7 percent to $17.47 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) rose 5.1 percent to $19.42 after climbing 22.05 percent on Tuesday.
  • MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) gained 4.7 percent to $313.13 after Buckingham Research raised the price target of the stock from $241 to $245.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 4.4 percent to $97.72 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, and raised the price target from $75 to $119.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 4.1 percent to $2.30 after the company signed an exclusive distribution agreement with MaxHealth for the sale of its EZ Detect product in China.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 3.3 percent to $155.76 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its 2020 guidance.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) rose 3.1 percent to $19.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares tumbled 89.1 percent to $4.0500 after the company reported IFX-1 did not demonstrate statistical significance.
  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) fell 41.4 percent to $10.87 after the company issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 35.7 percent to $5.03. Gamestop reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares dropped 20.2 percent to $8.84 in sympathy with InflaRx after the latter company announced failed results from its C5a inhibitor study.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dipped 13.4 percent to $2.20.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) dropped 12.8 percent to $4.75.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 12 percent to $5.65. SCWorx shares gained 37.8 percent Tuesday after the company signed a 5-year contract with a large healthcare company valued at $4.6 million. The contract includes a services contract and distribution arrangement.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 11.3 percent to $5.20.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares dipped 10 percent to $2.1602.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dropped 9.9 percent to $4.9755.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 9.9 percent to $1.82.
  • Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) shares dropped 9.8 percent to $2.22.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) dipped 9.7 percent to $24.44 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 outlook.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) fell 9.5 percent to $9.73.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) tumbled 9.2 percent to $8.40.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 8.8 percent to $7.64.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares fell 8.4 percent to $6.46 after gaining 5.22 percent on Tuesday.
  • TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) fell 8.4 percent to $6.82. TiVo confirmed Tuesday evening it won an International Trade Commission patent case against Comcast.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dropped 7.9 percent to $10.48.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dipped 7.9 percent to $2.0550.
  • Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) shares fell 5.9 percent to $92.35 after the company issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) fell 5.8 percent to $2.44 after surging 30.15 percent on Tuesday.
  • Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) dropped 5.5 percent to $36.04 after the company announced a proposed offering of convertible senior notes with no disclosed size.
  • Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) fell 4.3 percent to $67.07. Northwest Natural priced an underwritten public offering of 1,250,000 shares at $67.00 per share.

A Look At Some Unusually Large Options Trades In Dropbox