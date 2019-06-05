Market Overview

Yangtze River Port Likely To Be Delisted As Exchange Finds Serious Concerns
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 8:23am   Comments
Share:

A Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ: YRIV) 8-K shows the company has received a delisting notice from Nasdaq following accusations it "participated in a scheme to artificially support its stock price.”

Yangtze River Port and Logistics also "made false and misleading statements in its press releases" according to the filing.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics vigorously denies the allegations made by the staff and has appealed the staff's determination to a hearings panel.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares traded down 20.6 percent to 65 cents in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Legal Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

