A Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ: YRIV) 8-K shows the company has received a delisting notice from Nasdaq following accusations it "participated in a scheme to artificially support its stock price.”

Yangtze River Port and Logistics also "made false and misleading statements in its press releases" according to the filing.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics vigorously denies the allegations made by the staff and has appealed the staff's determination to a hearings panel.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares traded down 20.6 percent to 65 cents in Wednesday's pre-market session.