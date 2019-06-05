54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares jumped 37.9 percent to close at $5.86 on Tuesday after the company reported year-over-year increases in sales, net income and EBITDA for the first six months of 2019.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 37.8 percent to close at $6.42 after the company signed a 5-year contract with a large healthcare company valued at $4.6 million. The contract includes a services contract and distribution arrangement.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 26.3 percent to close at $4.76.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 24.4 percent to close at $5.00 after reporting interim results from study of reloxaliase.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) gained 24 percent to close at $2.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 22.1 percent to close at $18.49 after the company announced results of preclinical studies of its acoustic pulse technology which reveal its RAP device appears to be capable of selective disruption of the fibrotic septa which contribute to cellulite.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 20.4 percent to close at $8.80.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 18.1 percent to close at $2.54.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 16.6 percent to close at $4.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) gained 15 percent to close at $29.44.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 14.9 percent to close at $40.23 after the company reported a $1 billion buyback. The company also initiated a $0.05/share quarterly dividend.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) gained 13.8 percent to close at $20.74.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 12.9 percent to close at $222.91.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 12.9 percent to close at $6.13 after the company reported a $75 million follow-on common stock offering.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) climbed 12.8 percent to close at $11.79.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 12.4 percent to close at $11.52.
- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) rose 12.3 percent to close at $30.89.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 11.7 percent to close at $4.19.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 11.7 percent to close at $10.78. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Mattel will replace Bemis in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) gained 11.6 percent to close at $9.75.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) surged 11.6 percent to close at $0.3553 after the company announced the conversion of convertible preferred stock at $1.17 per share.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NYSE: REDU) rose 11.5 percent to close at $9.00.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 11.3 percent to close at $5.80.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) gained 10 percent to close at $4.06.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 9.9 percent to close at $98.03 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $76 to $132.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares surged 9.3 percent to close at $8.38.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) jumped 9.3 percent to close at $22.62.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) gained 9.2 percent to close at $33.96 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 8.5 percent to close at $4.73 after falling 4.39 percent on Monday.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) surged 8.3 percent to close at $6.26.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 8.1 percent to close at $9.46.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 5.5 percent to close at $2.50.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 4.7 percent to close at $1.12 after the company announced Tuesday its PTI-428 has been granted orphan drug designation, or ODD, by the European Commission, for treating cystic fibrosis.
Losers
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) fell 25.6 percent to close at $1.86 after the company announced that its recently-acquired corn ethanol plant is expected to generate approximately $150 million in revenue.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares dipped 21.9 percent to close at $2.32 on Tuesday. Vislink Technologies shares jumped 80 percent Monday after the company received $300 thousand in airborne video downlink orders from California and Minnesota Law Enforcement agencies.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dropped 19.4 percent to close at $4.58.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares tumbled 16.7 percent to close at $15.58.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 16.1 percent to close at $16.02 after reporting a 9 million share common stock offering.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 14.8 percent to close at $4.26.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) fell 12.8 percent to close at $3.21.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 12.6 percent to close at $2.16.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dipped 12.5 percent to close at $16.80.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares fell 11.3 percent to close at $5.95 after rising 19.61 percent on Monday.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 10.7 percent to close at $10.53.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) dipped 10.2 percent to close at $21.82. KeyBanc downgraded Luxfer from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares declined 9.8 percent to close at $2.29.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 9.6 percent to close at $4.14.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares dipped 9 percent to close at $5.55.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 8.4 percent to close at $2.07.
- Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) dropped 8 percent to close at $52.00 after the company's largest shareholder, Kinnevik AB, filed to sell 11 million shares of Millicom stock and announced plans to sell its entire stake if the initial sale goes well.
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 7 percent to close at $2.40 after announcing the company has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010, a treatment for wet AMD.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) fell 5.5 percent to close at $23.31 after announcing a proposed follow-on public offering.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares dropped 4.2 percent to close at $17.18. Box reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak FY20 sales guidance.
- Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) fell 3.8 percent to close at $13.28 after reporting a 15 million share common stock offering by selling shareholder.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.