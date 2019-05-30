44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) jumped 119.6 percent to $0.8699 after the company announced a collaboration with MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to develop stem cell-based bioprinted tissue treatments for kidney disease.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares gained 40.7 percent to $1.59 after a 60 percent gain on Wednesday following questionable, unconfirmed and unreliable rumors of takeover interest.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares gained 40.6 percent to $9.84. Eltek shares climbed around 327 Wednesday after reporting Q1 results.
- Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) shares climbed 38.8 percent to $0.43 after the company announced the introduction of its 'HempOverView' platform, which combines web-based data collection with aerial imaging technology to assist state administrators and growers with hemp cultivation.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) gained 16.6 percent to $0.9677 after the company announced preclinical data supporting AV-101's potential for treating neuropathic pain comparable to Pregabalin.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) jumped 16.4 percent to $17.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 16 percent to $155.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above analyst estimates.
- BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) climbed 14.6 percent to $30.63 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) gained 14.5 percent to $5.20 after the company announced the launch of its 'Sell Back' guarantee In Thailand. The company said customers will be offered currency, called Reebonz Credits, that can be used for future purchase on the platform.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) surged 14.3 percent to $4.65.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) gained 13 percent to $11.72.
- Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) rose 12.1 percent to $1.30.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) climbed 9.7 percent to $4.65.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) gained 9.6 percent to $160.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) jumped 9.3 percent to $3.18.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) rose 9 percent to $77.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) gained 8.8 percent to $19.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 8.3 percent to $2.76.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 8.1 percent to $19.12 following strong Q1 results.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 7.8 percent to $2.50.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) rose 7.3 percent to $127.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) climbed 5.8 percent to $34.26 after a CNBC report suggested that CBS is preparing for merger talks with the company.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares rose 4.3 percent to $10.94 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) tumbled 51.5 percent to $1.75 following mixed Q1 results and reduced FY19 GAAP EPS guidance.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) dropped 17.2 percent to $9.95 after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares tumbled 16.7 percent to $2.50 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares fell 15.9 percent to $2.01 after the company announced it received FDA Type A meeting minutes related to the previously announced clinical Hold on its ZGN-1061.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares fell 13.5 percent to $85.88. PVH reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its annual profit outlook.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) dropped 12.9 percent to $56.43.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 11.4 percent to $8.98 after reporting first-quarter results. Comps were up 2.4 percent year-over-year. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 11.3 percent to $3.62. ReWalk Robotics shares climbed over 37 percent Wednesday after the company received CE mark for its ReStore Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) tumbled 11.3 percent to $1.9967. Aptose priced its 10 million share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 11 percent to $3.21.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) dropped 10.2 percent to $1.85 following Q4 results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 10.2 percent to $30.36
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) dipped 9.4 percent to $11.01 after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) fell 8.5 percent to $28.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reaffirmed FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 8.3 percent to $14.94 after announcing an offering of $120 million of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 7.7 percent to $3.60 after surging 37.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) dropped 6.7 percent to $41.18, despite beating Q1 EPS and sales, after the company provided Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) fell 5.4 percent to $203.76. Palo Alto reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also announced plans to purchase two companies, Twistlock and PureSec.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) dropped 5.4 percent to $3.71 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 5.2 percent to $17.44. Wedbush maintained Abercrombie & Fitch with an Underperform and lowered the price target from $23 to $16, while Bank of America lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 5 percent to $6.02 after announcing a $40 million mixed securities offering.
