Report: Amazon Shopping For New York Office Space
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2019 10:20am   Comments
Online retailer and tech giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is once again shopping for office space on Manhattan’s West Side, according to the New York Post.

Amazon shares were trading up more than 1 percent at the time of publication Tuesday at $1,842.36.

Amazon has been in talks with owners of two new skyscrapers: the newly built One Manhattan West and its soon-to-be sister project Two Manhattan West, according to the Post. 

Earlier this year, Amazon walked away away from a $3-billion deal to build a second headquarters on the Queens waterfront in Long Island City. 

Now Amazon is back to shopping for office space in Manhattan’s West Side and seeking “at least 100,000 square feet or much more," the Post said. 

Posted-In: New York PostNews Rumors Best of Benzinga

