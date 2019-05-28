Market Overview

Apple Launches New iPod Touch
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2019 9:30am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has released an updated iPod touch with with up to 256 gigabytes of storage. The starting price for the latest iPod is $199.

This release is the first new iPod touch since July 2015, with this new model improving on all its predecessors' specifications such as an A10 Fusion processor. The new iPod touch costs $199 for 32 GB of storage, $299 for 128GB, and $399 for 256GB.

"We're making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of product marketing in a press release. "The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go," added Joswiak.

Apple's stock traded around $178.97 per share Tuesday morning.

Photo courtesy of Apple.

