Alphabet, Apple And More: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 28

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2019 10:55am
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He thinks there are some risks, but a lot is already priced in.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL). She explained that it could trade lower, but it should do well in the long run.

Steve Grasso wants to buy Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW). He likes its dividend yield.

Dan Nathan would sell SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB).

