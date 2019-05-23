Penske Logistics To Lay Off 80 Drivers, Close Terminal In Indiana

A major logistics company announced it is laying off 80 drivers and will close its terminal in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in July.

Pennsylvania-based Penske Logistics said the closure is in response to a "recent local trucking contract termination," according to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that it filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on May 18.

"All affected employees have been notified of their separation dates and have been told their separation from employment will be permanent," Penske said in the WARN notice. The WARN Act requires employers to provide 60 days' notice of a possible plant closing or mass layoffs.

The layoffs are scheduled to start on July 20.

"As we have extensive trucking operations, Penske Logistics is working to identify other potential employment opportunities for these employees at other locations within the company once this contract concludes July 20," Alen Beljin, public relations manager of Penske, said in a statement to FreightWaves.

