A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 21, 2019
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.
- Biocept Inc(NASDAQ: BIOC) shares rose 17 percent to $1.88 per share after a big rally on Monday.
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: OTLK) shares were trading lower by 1 percent.
- Can-Fite Biopharma (NYSE: CANF) was trading 7 percent higher after crashing on Monday afternoon.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) shares were down almost 2 percent.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped sharply after Morgan Stanley cut its bear-case scenario on the stock from $97 to $10.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares dropped more than 50 percent following news of Phase 3 trials of BCX7353 met its endpoint. The stock has not returned to its $9 high in over 30 days.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc(NASDAQ: DFRG) shares rose another 8 percent Tuesday following buyout rumors.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares were down 10 percent after reporting worse than-expected first-quarter results.
- Sesen Bio Inc(NASDAQ: SESN) shares were up 20 percent after the company reported acceptance of analytical comparability plan by FDA.
- Home Depot Inc(NYSE: HD) shares were volatile on Tuesday following mixed earnings results.
