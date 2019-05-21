Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 21, 2019
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.

  1. Biocept Inc(NASDAQ: BIOC) shares rose 17 percent to $1.88 per share after a big rally on Monday.
  2. Outlook Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: OTLK) shares were trading lower by 1 percent.
  3. Can-Fite Biopharma (NYSE: CANF) was trading 7 percent higher after crashing on Monday afternoon.
  4. Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) shares were down almost 2 percent.
  5. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped sharply after Morgan Stanley cut its bear-case scenario on the stock from $97 to $10.
  6. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares dropped more than 50 percent following news of Phase 3 trials of BCX7353 met its endpoint. The stock has not returned to its $9 high in over 30 days.
  7. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc(NASDAQ: DFRG) shares rose another 8 percent Tuesday following buyout rumors.
  8. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares were down 10 percent after reporting worse than-expected first-quarter results.
  9. Sesen Bio Inc(NASDAQ: SESN) shares were up 20 percent after the company reported acceptance of analytical comparability plan by FDA.
  10. Home Depot Inc(NYSE: HD) shares were volatile on Tuesday following mixed earnings results.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update Trading Ideas

