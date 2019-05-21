Market Overview

Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 7:46am   Comments
Home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) released mixed first-quarter earnings quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.19. This is a 9.13 percent increase over earnings of $2.08 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $26.38 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. This is a 5.75 percent increase over sales of $24.947 billion the same period last year.

First-quarters comparable store sales were up 2.5 percent year over year.

"Looking ahead, we remain excited about the momentum we are seeing with our strategic investments. As a result of these initiatives, and the current macroeconomic and housing backdrop, today we are reaffirming our sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2019,” said Craig Menear, CEO and president of Home Depot.

Home Depot shares are trading at $189.80 on Tuesday morning.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

