Report: US Officials 'Increasingly' Believe Boeing Ethiopian Crash Was Consequence Of Birds
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 9:22am   Comments
Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher after The Wall Street Journal reports U.S. officials have said birds likely downed the Ethiopian jet.

WSJ reports the U.S. aviation authorities regard a collision with one or more birds as the most likely reason for trouble with the sensor, according to industry and government officials familiar with the details of the crash investigation.

Ethiopian authorities disagree but haven’t provided any specifics to support their conclusion.

Boeing's stock traded higher by 2 percent at $361 per share on Tuesday morning following the WSJ report.

