Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) announced Monday that it obtained a $2,500 consumer rebate designation from the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program.

Electra Meccanica shares were down 1.53 percent at $2.57 at the time of publication Monday.

The program offers a cash rebate for Oregon drivers who purchase or lease electric vehicles, and it's designed to reduce vehicle emissions by encouraging more Oregonians to purchase or lease electric vehicles rather than gas vehicles, the automaker said.

The program is part of the "Go Electric Oregon" initiative, which aims to have at least 50,000 registered electric vehicles on Oregon roads by 2020.

A number of similar electric vehicle incentives are available in several U.S. states including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, California, Massachusetts, Oregon and New York.

“This rebate reduces the retail price of a new SOLO in Oregon to just $13,750 – making it the least expensive yet most exhilarating EV in its class while remaining accessible to many Oregonians,” Electra Meccanica CEO Jerry Kroll said in a statement.

“The State of Oregon has stood out as a leader in the fight against climate change and we look forward to selling our vehicles throughout the state."

Photo courtesy of Electra Meccanica.