5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 33 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $253.2 million, beating estimates by $8.8 million. The company issued strong 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a big sales increase in the first quarter. Adjusted earnings fell in-line at $(0.27) per share. Sales came in at $23.038 million, up from a $7.808 million year-over-year, a 195 percent increase.
Losers
- Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares are down 20 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.017), missing estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $9.3 million, missing estimates by $3.7 million. The company sees second-quarter sales of $18 million-$22 million.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 71 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $1.24 billion, missing estimates by $30 million.
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.09) per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $93.767 million, beating estimates by $767,000. The company also issued weak sales guidance.
