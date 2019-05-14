Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported first-quarter financial results after the close Tuesday.

The company posted an adjusted earnings per share loss of 27 cents, inline with consensus estimates, and sales of $23.04 million.

What Happened

The company's revenue surged by 195 percent on the year and was significantly higher compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million.

Excluding excise tax, Tilray said its revenue amounted to $21.5 million.

Tilray's net loss of 32 cents per share was wider than the 7-cents-per-share loss a year ago.

The company said the increased losses where due to higher operating expenses for various growth initiatives.

During the first quarter, the company more than doubled the kilogram equivalents sold from 1,299 kg to 3,012 kg.

The average net selling price per gram fell from $5.94 a year earlier to $5.60. Excluding excise taxes, the average selling price amounted to $5.28 per gram.

Price Action

Tilray shares were surging by nearly 5 percent in after hours trading Tuesday.

