5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.28), beating estimates by a penny. Sales fell in-line at $5.1 million. The company also reported a litigation settlement including a patent and technology license deal.
- SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares are up 14 percent after the company reported first-quarter earnings and sales figures increased from last year.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a new $200 million buyback.
Losers
- Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.05), down from $(0.01) year-over-year. Sales came in at $10.155 million, missing estimates by $3.585 million.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also reported Co-President Guomin Xie has resigned. Zhenyu Xie was named as the replacement.
