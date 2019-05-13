Retailers are still working out the kinks in their transition to e-commerce, and ConversionPoint Holdings is looking to capitalize on the chaos with marketing, tech and client-conversion support.

The IPO

ConversionPoint will issue more than 6.15 million shares on the Nasdaq under ticker CPTI, according to the firm’s S-1 filing. Priced between $6 and $7, the offering represents about 21.9 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $49.54 million.

The lead underwriters include Oppenheimer and GMP Securities.

The company qualifies as an emerging growth company under the U.S. JOBS Act, which exempts management from certain SEC disclosure requirements.

The Company

Based in California, the firm provides technology solutions for digital marketing and e-commerce operations.

Its software-as-a-service model supports content creation, information management, audience targeting and conversion, logistics, and customer management. ConversionPoint also uses proprietary technology to facilitate direct-to-consumer sales.

Current clients including The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and 3M Co (NYSE: MMM).

Concurrent with its offering, ConversionPoint will acquire Inuvo, a business-to-business and business-to-consumer firm with assets in data analytics and artificial intelligence.

The Finances

In 2018, ConversionPoint recorded $39.78 million in revenue amounting to a loss of $22.24 million. The previous year saw revenue of $49.92 million for a net income of $396,660.

Inuvo reported $73.33 million in revenue against the previous year’s $79.55 million. Net loss rose from $3.06 million in 2017 to $5.89 million in 2018.