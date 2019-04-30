freightwaves/josh roden

J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc., the nation's leading provider of safety and compliance solutions, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry. BiTA's members include Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX), Daimler, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Uber Freight among dozens of other global brands. J.J. Keller will bring its extensive knowledge of safety and regulatory requirements to the Alliance and further explore blockchain-based solutions for the industry.

Blockchain technology enables companies to identify and track transactions digitally and share this information across a distributed network of computers. For the transportation industry, blockchain enables participants to more effectively track goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain also allows transportation and logistics companies to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help to create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system of completing transactions, tracking shipments and managing fleets.

"Blockchain technology will transform the supply chain by introducing greater transparency, innovation and efficiency," said Chris Burruss, president of BiTA. "We are fortunate to have member companies like J.J. Keller, which has a great depth of experience in fleet management solutions and standards. It will be a key player in helping develop blockchain standards in transportation, and ensuring those standards meet all regulatory requirements."

In addition to offering end-to-end fleet compliance and safety solutions, J.J. Keller is an intellectual property company housing more than 20 editors and consultants in the field of transportation. These experts have an extensive understanding of DOT, FMCSA, PHMCSA, EPA and OSHA regulations and rulemaking that ensures practical applications for motor carriers' daily operations are backed by highly accurate information. In turn, this helps operations run smoothly and avoid fines or down time.

"We see that blockchain is a key disruptive technology as the digitization of the transportation industry continues to evolve," said Rustin Keller, president and CEO of J.J. Keller. "Through J.J. Keller's partnership with BiTA, we'll be able to contribute our more than 65 years of safety and compliance expertise to the development of standards that enable efficient supply chain operations while keeping safety at the forefront."

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee and London, United Kingdom.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink