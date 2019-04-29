7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares are up 24 percent after reporting based on feedback from end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA that the company will submit marketing applications in U.S., Europe for Trilaciclib for Myelopreservation in small cell lung cancer.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.40, beating estimates by 35 cents. Sales came in at $758.844 million, beating estimates by $99 million. The company also raised 2019 guidance.
Losers
- Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 54 cents per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $179.571 million, beating estimates by $2.811 million. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are down 8.6 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. First quarter earnings came in at 70 cents per share, missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $690.61 million, missing estimates by $2.97 million.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $11.90, beating estimates by $1.32 . Sales came in at $36.43 billion, missing estimates by $910 million. Sales excluding traffic acquisition costs was $29.48 billion.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 17 cents per share, with may not compare to the 47-cent per share estimate. Sales came in at $3.674 billion, missing estimates by $6 million.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are down 4.3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 15 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $97.409 million, beating estimates by $2.72 million.
