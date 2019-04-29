Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares took a hit after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat and sales miss.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings came in at $11.90, beating estimates by $1.32. Sales came in at $36.43 billion, missing estimates by $910 million. Sales excluding traffic acquisition costs was $29.48 billion.

"We delivered robust growth led by mobile search, YouTube, and Cloud with Alphabet revenues of $36.3 billion, up 17% versus last year, or 19% on a constant currency basis," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. "We remain focused on, and excited by, the significant growth opportunities across our businesses."

Other Highlights

Revenues increased 17 percent year-over-year

Operating margin of 18 percent

Effective tax rate was 18 percent

Employee headcount increased 18,409

Alphabet Class A stock closed Monday's session at $1,296.20 per share. The stock was down about 4.5 percent in after-hours trading.

