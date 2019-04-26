Slack Technologies Inc., a provider of cloud-based proprietary team collaboration tools and services, plans on listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

What Happened

Slack confirmed Wall Street Journal's earlier report and released its S-1 regulatory filing. The document shows Slack recorded $400.55 million in revenue throughout 2018 and recorded a net loss of $138.9 million. As of the end of January, total cash equivalents were $841 million.

For the quarter ending Jan. 31, Slack's daily active users exceeded the 10 million mark and paid customers totaled 88,000. Total paid customers rose 59 percent year-over-year from fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Among the tens of thousands of paying customers, 575 of them pay more than $100,000.

Why It's Important

Slack joins a crowded field of "unicorn" companies looking to list their shares on a public market. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) was among the first high profiled IPOs of 2019, but shares have been off to a rough ride despite some support from Street analysts in bullish ratings. Lyft's stock peaked at $88.60 shortly following its IPO and was seen trading at $55.41 Friday morning.

Slack intends to pursue a direct listing on NYSE through a direct listing under the ticker "SK."

Related Links:

Report: Uber Plans Initial Price Range Of $44-$50 Per Share

The Early Sentiment On Pinterest's IPO

Photo courtesy of Slack.