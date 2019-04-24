Multiple sell-side analysts issued buy recommendations on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Tuesday with the expiration of a waiting period for banks that worked on Lyft's IPO to offer advice on the stock.

Lyft is down nearly 20 percent from its opening price of $72 in late March, so buy ratings from most of the investment firms following the close of the 25-day waiting period will be welcomed by the ride-hailing company, which was trading below $60 Wednesday morning.

KeyBanc Capital Markets was the only firm to offer a more muted take on Lyft Tuesday, issuing a Sector Weight recommendation while raising concerns that the ride-hailing service won’t see its biggest profit potential until drivers are taken out of the mix — an autonomous car scenario that KeyBanc said may still be several years away.

Ratings

Here's how some of the sell-side came down on Lyft on Tuesday:

Credit Suisse initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $95 target price.

Raymond James started coverage with an Outperform rating and $85 price target.

UBS initiated with a Buy and $82 price target.

Piper Jaffray started the stock at Overweight with a $78 price target.

JMP Securities initiated with a Market Outperform rating.

Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $86 price target.

Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $68 price target.

JPMorgan started coverage with an Overweight and $82 price target.

Canaccord Genuity initiated with a Buy rating and $75 price target.

Cowen started Lyft at Outperform.

Previous Initiations

Early sell-side recommendations on Lyft included those from Guggenheim and Wedbush, both of which were Neutral. Seaport Global initiated coverage earlier in April with a Sell rating and $42 price target.

Lyft is slated to report its first post-IPO earnings May 7 after the market close.

Price Action

Lyft stock was down more than 2 percent at $59.04 at the time of publication Wednesday.

