34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) shares surged 143.1 percent to $2.6501 after the company announced it has entered an agreement to sell four skilled nursing facilities for $28.5 million.
- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares gained 42.5 percent to $11.20 after Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) announced plans to acquire KEYW for $11.25 per share in cash.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares jumped 33.3 percent to $1.48 after the company announced a conference call to review a 'significant discovery for lung cancer and FDA activity.'
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares rose 16.6 percent to $4.50 on an increase in the price of crude oil due to an expected announcement from the US that buyers of Iranian oil need to end imports or face sanctions.
- Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE: HLTH) climbed 13.4 percent to $0.2211 after the company submitted reports to the NYSE to extend its deadline for the filing of its Q3 2018 financials.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 13 percent to $19.60 after Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) climbed 12.3 percent to $10.35.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 11.3 percent to $0.7752 after the company reported a delay in its FY18 10-K filing and raised Q4 guidance.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) climbed 11.2 percent to $17.46.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) gained 11.1 percent to $3.0775 after the company received FDA approval for Fluticasone nasal spray.
- Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) rose 10.9 percent to $87.38.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) gained 10.7 percent to $9.25.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 10.2 percent to $10.25 after declining 19.06 percent on Thursday.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) gained 7.6 percent to $23.00 after the company ended its litigation with Vintage Capital and B. Riley in relation to the termination of its merger agreement. The company will receive $92.5 million in this settlement.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 7.2 percent to $2.9159.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE: MANH) rose 6.9 percent to $61.23. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates from Hold to Buy.
- Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) shares rose 6.7 percent to $131.84 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) climbed 6.5 percent to $3.60.
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 6.4 percent to $12.96 after multiple analysts initiated coverage of the stock with Overweight and Buy ratings.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 5.2 percent to $46.87 after GMP Securities upgraded the stock from a Hold to Buy rating and raised its price target from $65 to $72.
Losers
- Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares declined 25.2 percent to $0.1821 after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 25.1 percent to $3.0950. Novus Therapeutics said its OP0201 Phase 1 clinical trials 'demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.'
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares dropped 13.7 percent to $3.41.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) fell 12.7 percent to $0.5500 after the company's stock continued to sell off following an increase of roughly 150 percent in Wednesday's trading.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares dipped 10 percent to $2.6200.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares declined 9.2 percent to $12.66 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 9 percent to $29.91. Intelligent Systems said it expects Q1 sales of $7 million.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares dropped 9 percent to $14.83.
- 360 Finance, Inc.. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 8 percent to $22.18 after surging 16.43 percent on Thursday.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) shares declined 7 percent to $3.3016 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 6.3 percent to $19.77.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares declined 5.8 percent to $2.1100.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell 5.7 percent to $497.89 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 3.7 percent to $6.85 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
