54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
Gainers
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares climbed 112.03 percent to close at $5.64 on Thursday following news the New England Journal of Medicine published data from St. Jude Children's Hospital on the company's lentiviral gene therpay.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE: ZM) shares jumped 72.22 percent to close at $62.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications priced its IPO at $36 per share.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 28.42 percent to close at $24.40. Pinterest priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) climbed 24.12 percent to close at $21.10. Greenlane priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares rose 20.73 percent to close at $3.3200.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 20.1 percent to close at $5.02.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped 16.43 percent to close at $24.10.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 15.85 percent to close at $0.4750 after the company announced Mr. Ori Karev has joined the company as its Chief Strategy Officer.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 15.36 percent to close at $15.25.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) climbed 14.24 percent to close at $3.37 after climbing 51.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 14.08 percent to close at $1.1100 after the company announced that the FDA approved its request for Fast Track Designation for Annamycin.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) gained 14.02 percent to close at $16.59 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares gained 13.52 percent to close at $16.29.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) shares rose 12.39 percent to close at $2.4500.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) gained 11.6 percent to close at $97.04 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 10.96 percent to close at $1.6200 after the company's subsidiary, Mustang Bio, published data from a trial of its lentiviral gene therapy for bubble boy disease.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 10.74 percent to close at $3.30.
- Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE: MNRL) climbed 10.67 percent to close at $19.92. Brigham Minerals priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) jumped 10.39 percent to close at $22.84.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 10.2 percent to close at $5.40.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 10.19 percent to close at $4.00. Astrotech's CEO made $1 million investment in the company.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 9.32 percent to close at $3.52.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) rose 8.14 percent to close at $136.00 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) rose 7.49 percent to close at $38.62 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) jumped 7.08 percent to close at $62.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) surged 6.82 percent to close at $90.08 following better-than-expected Q4 guidance, news of the addition of 10 million shares to its current buyback plan and a strategic review for its portfolio.
- Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE: WTR) rose 6.69 percent to close at $37.15, rebounding from its offering announcement on Monday, after the company favorably priced its offering of 32.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $34.62 per share.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) rose 6.5 percent to close at $168.07 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) gained 6.17 percent to close at $61.27 after the company announced it will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference being held May 14-16, 2019.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) gained 4.36 percent to close at $176.66 after the company reported mixed Q1 earnings and reaffirmed FY19 guidance.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 4 percent to close at $44.56 amid report the company is near a deal to buy Acreage Holdings.
Losers
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) shares tumbled 31.55 percent to close at $0.3100 on Thursday after the company reported a proposed common stock offering.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) dipped 25.67 percent to close at $0.4800 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Deborah Rieger-Paganis has been appointed interim CFO.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped 23.69 percent to close at $26.51 following a comment from Morgan Stanley highlighting news that Brazil's Itau would advance cash from merchants with less than R$30 million in sales and without changing the interest.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares dipped 21.41 percent to close at $17.66 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 19.06 percent to close at $9.30.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) declined 18.47 percent to close at $39.16, despite beating Q1 EPS and sales, after the company stated there is weakness in the industry and margin headwinds.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) fell 15.35 percent to close at $11.03 after the company announced a 4.5 million share common stock offering at $11 per share.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 14.86 percent to close at $2.1200.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 12.9 percent to close at $19.78.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares dropped 12.46 percent to close at $8.36.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) fell 12.28 percent to close at $35.15.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dipped 11.24 percent to close at $8.61.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares dropped 10.43 percent to close at $31.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also issued weak Q2 EPS guidance.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dropped 9.99 percent to close at $11.89.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) dropped 9.74 percent to close at $25.30.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares fell 9.08 percent to close at $12.82.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 8.32 percent to close at $101.94 as the company's weak Q4 EPS guidance offsets a Q3 earnings beat.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 7.85 percent to close at $2.6600.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) fell 7.75 percent to close at $5.00.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) dropped 7.37 percent to close at $119.99, despite beating Q1 EPS and sales, after the company reported lower-than-expected product and licensing revenue.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares declined 6.25 percent to close at $15.45.
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) shares fell 6.13 percent to close at $3.8300.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 5.93 percent to close at $19.02.
