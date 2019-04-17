Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2019 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.31, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $2.117 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

Losers

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.85), missing estimates by 62 cents per share. Sales came in at $412.506 million, missing estimates by $13.516 million.
  • Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are down 10 percent after reporting weak fourth-quarter guidance. The company did report a third-quarter earnings beat, with adjusted earnings coming in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $309.27 million, beating estimates by $4.62 million.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.23), missing estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $2.719 billion, missing estimates by $141 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + PIR)

Pier 1 Imports Plummets After Big Q4 Earnings Miss, Appoints Interim CFO
Pier 1 Imports Q4 Earnings Outlook
8 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Planning For Cannabis 2.0: How LPs Are Adapting To The Quickly Changing Canadian Market