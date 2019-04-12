What The Truck?!? April 12, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

What The Truck?!? episode 63

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

This week Ellis Smith joins Chad Prevost in the studio while JP is on assignment in Orlando covering the TIA Conference.

Episode Notes:

Our focus this week is on regulatory moves, final mile and LTL, and updates in freight tech and capital investment. This week Ellis Smith joins Chad Prevost in the studio while JP is on assignment in Orlando covering the TIA Conference.

Freight Tech and capital investment:

Uber expected to register IPO on April 11, anticipates $100B in valuation

Start-ups in Seattle: Where are the Amazon spin-out companies?

Last mile:

In `delivery nation,' all roads lead to the final mile

UPS to roll out major pricing revamp as it benefits from network efficiency steps

Regulatory:

U.S. carriers face carbon surcharge in Canadian provinces

States taking the lead in "policy disruption" for AV and EV

Closing drug-test loopholes could hit driver availability

Virginia sets higher fuel taxes, registration fees to fund improvements, especially on 81

Trucking and rail industries to advise regulators on national security

Port Report: Trump signs executive order seeking to boost U.S. energy development

