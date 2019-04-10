26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 22.1 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire a business proxy network solution provider, NetNut, for $9.7 million in cash and stock.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares rose 18.4 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after surging 107.84 percent on Tuesday.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 16.7 percent to $1.19 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter bookings of $7.8 million, up 18 percent year over year.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 9.7 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 9 percent to $5.13 in pre-market trading after falling 4.66 percent on Tuesday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 8.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 7 percent to $23.39 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share, up from $(0.05) year over year. Sales came in at $1.434 billion, up from $1.344 billion year over year. The company sees 2019 adjusted EBIT margin flat to slightly up, with sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 5.7 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.5 percent to $0.58 in pre-market trading after reporting the company will present RSV maternal immunization program phase 3 data at the World Vaccine Congress.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 4.8 percent to $15.47 in pre-market trading.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 4.3 percent to $69.01 in pre-market trading. Bank of America upgraded Guardant Health from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $81 to $84.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares rose 4.1 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after reporting March traffic. The company reported a 7.9 percent year-over-year rise in March RPMs.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 4 percent to $58.33 in pre-market trading.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 3.6 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.54 percent on Tuesday.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 3.3 percent to $25.49 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded KB Home from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $20.50 to $23.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) rose 2.5 percent to $19.17 in pre-market trading.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 2.2 percent to $58.17 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 10.9 percent to $9.37 in pre-market trading following news of a common stock offering.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 7.9 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.69 percent on Tuesday.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 6.9 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading following news of a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) fell 5.3 percent to $3.41 in pre-market trading.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 5.2 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 5.1 percent to $3.37 in pre-market trading. Amyris received notification of deficiency from the Nasdaq related to delayed annual report on Form 10-K.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) fell 4.6 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) fell 3.7 percent to $166.00 in pre-market trading. WD-40 reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 3.5 percent to $12.04 in pre-market trading after declining 7.22 percent on Tuesday.
