46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares climbed 38.24 percent to close at $0.2350 on Tuesday.
- Command Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCNI) shares gained 35.71 percent to close at $5.32 following news the company will merger in an all-stock deal with Hire Quest.
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares climbed 31.2 percent to close at $0.3200 on Tuesday following news the company is in talks with a manufacturer to produce its IV-cell media.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares climbed 31.1 percent to close at $2.7400. Chimerix announced the appointment of former Endocyte CEO Michael Sherman as its CEO, effective immediately. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Michael Andriole, also a former Endocyte executive, to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer.
- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 20.83 percent to close at $10.50.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) rose 20.55 percent to close at $0.4388.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 18.73 percent to close at $3.55.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) gained 18.66 percent to close at $2.4800.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) rose 18.65 percent to close at $55.92 after the company appointed Michael Burger as the company's President and CEO following the company's previous President and CEO announcing his retirement.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) climbed 17.23 percent to close at $3.8100.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 16.23 percent to close at $14.61 after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for PB2452 for the reversal of antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) surged 13.1 percent to close at $2.8500.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares gained 12.65 percent to close at $2.8500. Provention Bio initiated Phase 3 PROTECT clinical trial with PRV-031.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) rose 12.27 percent to close at $0.3761 following news company received initial orders from GerWeiss in Philippines. The order represents a sales opportunity of $1.7 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 12.07 percent to close at $3.90.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 10.79 percent to close at $4.93.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) rose 10.3 percent to close at $62.97 after the company announced an agreement with Starboard Value. Cerner raised its operating margin targets and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) climbed 8.96 percent to close at $5.23.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares gained 8.9 percent to close at $9.18.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) gained 8.26 percent to close at $2.3600.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 7.49 percent to close at $43.77.
- ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV) rose 5.98 percent to close at $2.6600.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares rose 4.15 percent to close at $11.80 after the company said it has completed the first evaluation for timepoint to treat cellulite.
Losers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares dipped 34.23 percent to close at $0.9800 on Tuesday after the company announced pricing of its public offering of common stock at $1.10 per share.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares fell 34.1 percent to close at $3.1500.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) dipped 26.75 percent to close at $3.6700 after the company announced and priced a $17.5 million common stock offering.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) fell 22.93 percent to close at $39.96 after the FDA sent a 'refusal to file letter' to the company for its new drug application for FINTEPLA. Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) dropped 22.71 percent to close at $17.97 following news of a 7.8 million common stock offering. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) declined 22.63 percent to close at $1.0600 after the company priced 4.575 million shares at $1.10 per share.
- Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 20.26 percent to close at $23.57. Homology Medicines said it intends to offer $125 million worth of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dipped 14.4 percent to close at $26.75. Autolus Therapeutics reported a 4 million ADS offering.
- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) fell 13.84 percent to close at $9.03.
- Ruhnn Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: RUHN) dropped 13.76 percent to close at $6.08.
- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) shares dropped 13.54 percent to close at $39.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut FY19 EPS guidance from $2.50-$2.60 to $2.30-$2.35, beneath the $2.56 estimate.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 13.32 percent to close at $3.9700.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) fell 12.14 percent to close at $83.41 after the company spun off Alcon into an independent publicly traded company.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 11.61 percent to close at $5.86 after the stock rose 38 percent Monday following the announcement of an expanded distribution deal with Walmart.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) declined 10.16 percent to close at $2.74.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) tumbled 10.12 percent to close at $4.35.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares dropped 10 percent to close at $3.9600.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 9.98 percent to close at $17.77. Credit Suisse downgraded United States Steel from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $13.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) dipped 9.8 percent to close at $1.8400.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 9.58 percent to close at $24.67.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) shares fell 9.54 percent to close at $85.11 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares fell 9.37 percent to close at $3.4800.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 7.22 percent to close at $12.47 after climbing 28.12 percent on Monday.
