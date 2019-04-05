24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 30.7 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.91percent on Thursday.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 8 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.06 percent on Thursday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 7.9 percent to $2.06 in pre-market trading after falling 2.55 percent on Thursday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 6.8 percent to $6.28 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.11 percent on Thursday.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) shares rose 6.7 percent to $28.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) rose 6.4 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading.
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) rose 6 percent to $22.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) rose 5.6 percent to $22 in pre-market trading.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) rose 4.8 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) rose 3.9 percent to $74.57 in pre-market trading.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 3.8 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading after falling 23.61 percent on Thursday.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) rose 3.7 percent to $5.83 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.33 percent on Thursday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 3.6 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.32 percent on Thursday.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) rose 3 percent to $34.28 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 sales.
Losers
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 26.3 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 2.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 25.3 percent to $7.28 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 8.667 million share and warrant offering at $7.50 per share.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) fell 20.4 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) fell 15.9 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to discontinue development of MM-310 after safety update showed Phase 1 study was unable to reach optimal therapeutic index. The company also plans to reduce workforce reflective of narrowed preclinical development pipeline.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 9.2 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading. Altimmune filed for up to $250 million mixed shelf offering.
- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) fell 5.1 percent to $16.46 in pre-market trading.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 4.6 percent to $4.56 in pre-market trading.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 3.5 percent to $3.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 59.02 percent on Thursday.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 2.9 percent to $275.79 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Boston Beer from Neutral to Sell.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 2.5 percent to $52.24 in pre-market trading. Cognex announced resignation of CFO John J. Curran.
