Transport and logistics provider XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) said today it has expanded its digital platform, known as "XPO Connect," to the last-mile delivery marketplace, where it is believed to be the largest provider of heavy goods deliveries to residences.

Launched in April 2018, the platform is used by shippers to track and trace their shipments, request a quote and manage their spend with XPO. It was expanded in October to facilitate and hopefully optimize the bid-ask process between trucker and shipper, represented by XPO as a third-party logistics provider.

Now the platform has been targeted at the last-mile, where XPO last year handled, on average, 40,000 shipments per day through 85 last-mile hubs in North America. The technology is designed to give XPO's customers and its vast independent driver- contractor network "deeper visibility" into the last-mile process and "more control over the consumer experience," the company said in a statement announcing the expansion.

For example, retailers and e-tailers will gain capabilities for digital scheduling, geo-tracking, delivery exception monitoring and claims processing, XPO said. Meanwhile, drivers can view available offers, geo-monitor tendered routes, track payments and see their performance metrics, the company added.

XPO said it expects to invest approximately $550 million in technology this year in the U.S. and Europe.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink